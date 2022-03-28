Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.67.

NYSE CPRI opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Capri by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Capri by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Capri by 2.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Capri by 0.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

