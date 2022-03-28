Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 16,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $278.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.80 and a 200 day moving average of $258.39. The company has a market cap of $695.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.00 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

