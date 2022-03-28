Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.19.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 52.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $1,719,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $864,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

