Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVNA. Truist Financial cut their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.77.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $128.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 2.37. Carvana has a one year low of $97.70 and a one year high of $376.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $13,869,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

