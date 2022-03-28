Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Update

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 206.6% from the February 28th total of 639,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $85.52 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 106.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $132,362.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $123,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

