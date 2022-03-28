Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE CHAA remained flat at $$9.77 on Monday. 75,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,529. Catcha Investment has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Catcha Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catcha Investment by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catcha Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Catcha Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catcha Investment by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,271,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 539,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

