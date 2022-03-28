Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Mark J. Brooks Sells 3,690 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CNC traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,806,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,050. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
