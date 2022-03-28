Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Mark J. Brooks Sells 3,690 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CNC traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,806,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,050. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Centene by 35.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,885,000 after buying an additional 237,890 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Centene by 70.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

