CenterStar Asset Management LLC Invests $304,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 308,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,173,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $301.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

