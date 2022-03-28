Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 265 ($3.49) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.11) on Friday. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 386 ($5.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £416.30 million and a PE ratio of 10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.20.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

