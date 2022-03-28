Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CET traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,965. Central Securities has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $45.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Central Securities by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Securities by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its stake in Central Securities by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Central Securities by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Central Securities by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

