CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CESDF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. 4,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,584. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

