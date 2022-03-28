Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.