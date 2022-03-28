Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Chemed by 307.1% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed by 177.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after acquiring an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 10.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 85.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 33.3% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $474.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.42. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

