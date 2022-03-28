Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

CQP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $55.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.65%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

