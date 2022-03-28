Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) to report sales of $45.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.69 billion and the lowest is $37.45 billion. Chevron reported sales of $32.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $185.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.23 billion to $213.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $180.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.03 billion to $222.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $169.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $329.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.24. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

