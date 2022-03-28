Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

NYSE CIM opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,779,000 after purchasing an additional 51,772 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 200.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,824,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,915,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,959,000 after acquiring an additional 411,867 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $34,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.