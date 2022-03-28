China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.25. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.63.

China Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

