China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.25. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.63.
China Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
