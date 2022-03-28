CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CMCT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. 66,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,071. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $175.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,320,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

