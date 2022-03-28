Cim LLC Acquires 232 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $314,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NYSE:USPH opened at $94.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.50. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.36.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

