Cim LLC Acquires 322 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Cim LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 13.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 18.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

CSWI stock opened at $115.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.56. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.14 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

