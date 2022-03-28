Cim LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 425,869 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after acquiring an additional 232,477 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,676,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,433,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 236,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after acquiring an additional 91,319 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $123.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $114.87 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

