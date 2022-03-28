Cim LLC Has $435,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cim LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $76.26 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $78.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

