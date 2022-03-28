Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.11.

CTAS stock opened at $413.32 on Monday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $334.61 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

