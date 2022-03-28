Civitas 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $60,842.62 and $9.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014545 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000202 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,528,486 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

