Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.82.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $33.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.