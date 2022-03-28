Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

NYSE UP traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.22. 10,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,431. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

