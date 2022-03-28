Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,173,992. The stock has a market cap of $301.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.