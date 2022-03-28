CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,146.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 182.6% higher against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00004831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $38,146.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009190 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,779,583 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

