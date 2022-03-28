Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00.
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $119.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of -144.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average is $135.37.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.
About Cloudflare (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.