CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT Raised to $20.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNHI. UBS Group reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $421,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $7,660,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.