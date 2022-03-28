CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) Short Interest Update

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the February 28th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 804.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CNPAF opened at $23.14 on Monday. CNP Assurances has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

CNP Assurances Company Profile

CNP Assurances SA (ENXTPA:CNP) provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

