Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Dennis P. Wolf Sells 4,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CDXS stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,593,000 after purchasing an additional 563,579 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $50,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $48,112,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,362,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. Cowen started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Codexis (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

