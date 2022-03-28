CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives $3.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of CWBR opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.27.
About CohBar (Get Rating)
CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CohBar (CWBR)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.