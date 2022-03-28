CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives $3.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CWBR opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 41.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

