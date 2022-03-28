Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 5th

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 99,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $4,019,188.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $140,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock worth $8,192,906. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.