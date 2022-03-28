Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 470.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DNB Markets raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,055.67.

Coloplast A/S stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

