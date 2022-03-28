CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COMM. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut CommScope from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut CommScope from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.82.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. CommScope has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after purchasing an additional 463,338 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CommScope by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 937,547 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CommScope by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,334,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after purchasing an additional 345,382 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

