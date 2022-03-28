Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading 2.4% Higher

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.22 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.22 ($0.07). 10,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 35,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of £6.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,822.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Comptoir Group alerts:

Comptoir Group Company Profile (LON:COM)

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It operates 23 restaurants and 4 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016. Comptoir Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comptoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comptoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.