Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading 2.4% Higher

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.22 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.22 ($0.07). 10,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 35,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).
The stock has a market cap of £6.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,822.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Comptoir Group Company Profile (LON:COM)
