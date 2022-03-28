Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNCE. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $3.89 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,425 shares of company stock worth $109,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

