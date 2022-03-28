Connected IO Limited (ASX:CIO) Insider Sells A$140,000.00 in Stock

Connected IO Limited (ASX:CIO – Get Rating) insider Davide Bosio sold 2,500,000 shares of Connected IO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$140,000.00 ($103,703.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.61.

Connected IO Company Profile

Connected IO Limited designs and manufactures routers and modems for machine-to-machine and IoT connectivity in Australia. It offers modems and routers for failover, point of sale, digital signage, kiosks, security and surveillance, energy management, telehealth, automotive telematics, smart cities, monitoring and control, and vending machines applications.

