CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Down 7.5%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $37.63. 21,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 575,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 2.35.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.70 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. As a group, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after buying an additional 286,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 929,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 150,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

