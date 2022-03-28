CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Down 7.5%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $37.63. 21,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 575,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 2.35.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after buying an additional 286,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 929,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 150,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.
