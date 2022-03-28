Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Down 53.0% in March

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the February 28th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CTTAY traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.14. 455,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,050. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €65.00 ($71.43) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($149.45) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

