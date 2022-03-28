Contrasting Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) & Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cielo and Zhihu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 3 0 0 2.00 Zhihu 1 1 5 0 2.57

Zhihu has a consensus price target of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 279.45%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Cielo.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 8.26% 7.44% 1.07% Zhihu -43.80% -18.37% -14.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cielo and Zhihu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion 0.71 $179.87 million $0.07 8.13 Zhihu $464.38 million 3.06 -$203.82 million ($0.78) -3.24

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cielo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cielo beats Zhihu on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo (Get Rating)

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. The company also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits, prepaid transportation, and mobile payment; software development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable through the Internet; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Zhihu (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

