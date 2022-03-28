Contrasting LiveRamp (RAMP) & Its Peers

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) is one of 136 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare LiveRamp to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LiveRamp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp Competitors 724 3178 4947 96 2.49

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 43.41%. Given LiveRamp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million -$90.27 million -67.23 LiveRamp Competitors $915.99 million -$1.85 million -18.24

LiveRamp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp’s competitors have a beta of 1.50, indicating that their average stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -7.37% 0.09% 0.08% LiveRamp Competitors -41.54% -1,520.88% -10.80%

Summary

LiveRamp competitors beat LiveRamp on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

