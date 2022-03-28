Contrasting LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) and Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 111.24% 18.96% 10.26% Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $344.00 million 12.92 $382.65 million $1.32 11.90 Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LXP Industrial Trust and Irish Residential Properties REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.97%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (ÂIÂRESÂ registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IÂRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN). Through its arrangements with CAPREIT, IÂRES's operational strategy is to deliver superior customer service, enhance tenant retention, and deliver quality homes by leveraging CAPREIT's hands-on experience, and proven operating philosophies. IÂRES was listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (now Euronext Dublin) in April 2014.

