Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CTS has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.78.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

