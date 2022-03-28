Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSDF stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.