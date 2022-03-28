CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $76.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $67.56. 57,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,686. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.