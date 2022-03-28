Country Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 985 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,921,000 after buying an additional 218,058 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after buying an additional 67,781 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.61. 305,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,911. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

