Country Trust Bank Buys 65 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after acquiring an additional 670,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after acquiring an additional 563,757 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $330.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,974. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.07 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.22 and a 200-day moving average of $349.86. The firm has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

