Country Trust Bank Cuts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Country Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,937. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.60. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.42 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.05.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

